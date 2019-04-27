Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff look stunning in the 'Hook Up' song from Student Of The Year 2

In the picture, Alia can be seen posing while looking resplendent in a purple backless dress and spreading magic with her looks.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in 'Hook-Up' song. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar teased his fans as he posted a picture of Alia Bhatt and announced the return of the ex-student from the first installment of the film 'Student of The Year', with the 'Hook-Up' song from SOTY 2.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director posted a picture of the 'Kalank' actor and wrote, "THE RETURN OF THE STUDENT! Things are about to heat up! Alia Bhatt, Hook Up song."

Fans of Alia can catch a glimpse of the actor in the second installment of the film 'Student of The Year 2', as Karan mentions in his tweet that Alia will be a part of the film for the 'Hookup' song.

Prior to this, Tiger Shroff hinted his fans about the news when he posted a snapshot of the WhatsApp conversation he had with Alia over their meeting that will happen on Tuesday at 4 PM.

WATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE SONG:

Just after the 'Baaghi' actor uploaded the conversation, Alia took to her Instagram handle and confirmed the news as she posted her picture and wrote, "See you Tuesday Tiger Shroff, Hook Up Song."

Earlier the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in a sporty look and Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, who are looking enthralling. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'

On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. Tiger Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey will be making their Bollywood debut in 'Student of the Year 2'.

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

