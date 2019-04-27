Home Entertainment Hindi

'Brahmastra' release pushed to summer 2020, avoids clash with Salman's 'Dabbang 3'

Salman announced that "Dabangg 3", the third instalment of his popular "Dabangg" franchise, will hit the screens on December 20 this year.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmastra and Dabbang 3 posters. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It would have been a star-studded Christmas at the Bollywood box office this year with a clash between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Brahmastra" and Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3". But the makers of "Brahmastra" have shifted its release date to summer 2020.

Just a day after Salman announced that "Dabangg 3", the third instalment of his popular "Dabangg" franchise, will hit the screens on December 20 this year, "Brahmastra" writer-director Ayan Mukerji revealed that the audience will have to wait a bit longer to watch his ambitious fantasy film.

Mukerji, in an Instagram post on Saturday, said the decision was being taken to get everything about the film "right".

He wrote: "When we broke the logo of 'Brahmastra' at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of that road was in sight Christmas 2019, the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right.

(Photo | Twitter)

"With that in mind, we are moving away from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of our movie. Working towards that goal could affect the most important goal, which is to create the best possible movie experience that 'Brahmastra' can be.

"Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020, but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date."

The movie will be the first of a trilogy being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It's a passion project for Mukerji, who began working on the "dream" in 2011.

The Dabbang 3 poster. (Photo | Twitter)

"That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that is really new and amazing and next level. In terms of story, characters and emotions, but also in terms of visual effects. It has been a long road trying to achieve this vision," he wrote.

"I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of 'Brahmastra', and I really hope that we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can love and feel proud of. Back to film work now, so much to do...," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmastra Salman Khan Dabangg 3 Alia Bhatt Christmas release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp