Hariprriya’s Soojidaara directed by Mahesh Badiger set for May 10 release

By Express News Service

An experimental film, Soojidaara, will be the next release from Hariprriya’s slew of flicks. An artiste, who wants to strike a balance between commercial outings and women-oriented cinema, caught the attention of writer Indra Kumar and director Mounesh Badiger. The film, which launched the audio this week, is all geared for the release on May 10.

Soojidaara has been used as a metophar and the tagline is mi manna poniso. It will feature Haripirrya as a married women. The film has five songs, music of which has been composed by Binna Shadja. The background score is by Pradeep Varma. Soojidaara’s camerawork is being handled by Askhok V Ramam. The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Yashwanth Shetty, Suchendra Prasad and Chaitra Kotoor among others.