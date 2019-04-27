India’s first animated adult series coming up soon

Home Entertainment Hindi

Producer Ronnie Screwvala is set launch India’s first animated adult series under his banner RSVP Movies. 

Published: 27th April 2019

By Express News Service

Producer Ronnie Screwvala is set to launch India’s first animated adult series under his banner RSVP Movies. 

Touted as Indian equivalent of The Simpsons, the series will be set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct due to their own follies and animals are making the same mistakes. 
The series is set to redefine the animation landscape in India.

“I’ve always been inspired by Ram Mohan and RK Laxman, by the voice they stood for and still stand for in our society. Our goal here is to create an innovative and disruptive voice within the digital landscape,” Screwvala said. 

The yet-to-be-titled series will be launched on YouTube in the last week of May. 
The project is being co-produced by Supari Studios. RSVP Movies recent releases were Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sonchiriya and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. 

On live-action front, the production house has announced a superhero action film starring Vicky Kaushal as the mythological character, Ashwatthama. The film will be directed by Uri-helmer Aditya Dhar. 

