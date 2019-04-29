Akshay-Kareena’s 'Good News' to release on December 27

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film, Good News, will release on December 27, the makers announced on Saturday. The romantic comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the film revolves around the subject of surrogacy.

December constitutes a crucial month for the Bollywood box-office. On Friday, Salman Khan announced the release date of Dabangg 3 as December 20. Other films releasing in December are Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period epic Panipat, and Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who portray a married couple in Good News, last worked together in Kambakkht Ishq (2009). The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

