Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay-Kareena’s 'Good News' to release on December 27

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film, Good News, will release on December 27, the makers announced on Saturday.

Published: 29th April 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film, Good News, will release on December 27, the makers announced on Saturday. The romantic comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the film revolves around the subject of surrogacy. 

December constitutes a crucial month for the Bollywood box-office. On Friday, Salman Khan announced the release date of Dabangg 3 as December 20. Other films releasing in December are Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period epic Panipat, and Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. 

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who portray a married couple in Good News, last worked together in Kambakkht Ishq (2009). The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Good News Akshay Kumar Kareena Kapoor Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp