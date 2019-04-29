Home Entertainment Hindi

Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sumeet Vyasget together for BFFs with Vogue - Season 3

The chat show is hosted by actress Neha Dhupia.

Published: 29th April 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sumeet Vyas. (Photo | FB)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sumeet Vyas will be appearing on a chat show together, and they have urged the viewers to brace up for an intense and fun ride.

They will be seen together in an episode of "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3", which airs on Colors Infinity.

"I'm certain it's going to be a very very interesting chat session with Neha along with the boy-gang! Looking forward to the LOL moments," Sobhita said in a statement.

To this, Sumeet added: "I am really looking forward to being on the show. I am a little nervous because I watched a few episodes and the games that are played are a little intense. But I'm prepared, so bring it on."

The chat show is hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Other guests to appear on the show include names like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ishaan Khattar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 Jim Sarbh Sobhita Dhulipala Sumeet Vyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp