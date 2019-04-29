Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Raat Akeli Hai shoot

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up the shoot of casting director Honey Trehan’s directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai in Kanpur. Set in the Indian heartland, the film is a romantic thriller co-starring Radhika Apte. This is the fourth collaboration between Nawazuddin and Radhika after Badlapur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Sacred Games.

Raat Akeli Hai also stars Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by RVSP Movies and written by Smita Singh, who co-wrote the first season of Sacred Games.

A leading casting director, Honey Trehan has previously assisted Vishal Bharadwaj on his films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Omkara and Maqbool. He launched his production house, MacGuffin Pictures, in 2015. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming releases include Sacred Games 2, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Bole Chudiyan and Dusty to meet Rusty. Radhika Apte was last seen in Bombairiya and Chithiram Pesuthadi 2. Her next release is the Indian-American thriller, The Ashram.