Home Entertainment Hindi

Trolls slut-shame Swara Bhaskar on polling day over masturbation scene, actor gives befitting reply 

Calling out the misogynistic trolls in a sarcastic tweet, the actor said she is loving the efforts of those who are working so hard to popularise her name. 

Published: 30th April 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar. (Photo | Twitter, @reallyswara)

By Online Desk

Trolls are at it again! Swara Bhaskar's tweet on polling day was greeted with barbs by some social media users who referred to her masturbation scene from 'Veere di Wedding'.

Just a reminder that we are living in the 21st century where men claim women are treated equally. 

All Swara did was urge people to go out and vote. The actor later came out with a befitting reply. 

On the day when 72 constituencies went to the polls in phase 4, Swara took to Twitter to urge people to exercise their vote. But, to everyone's shock, the actor was trolled by people holding a placard with text slut-shaming her. 

Here's what the placards read:

'This election, don't be like Swara Bhaskar, use your finger wisely, vote wisely.'

Calling out the misogynistic trolls in a sarcastic tweet, the actor said she is loving the efforts of those who are working so hard to popularise her name. 

Check out her tweet here:

A lot of Twitterati came in support of the actor and gave it back to the trollers. 

The actor faced the wrath of many for the masturbation scene at the time of the movie's release. Swara has been vocal about her political views lately, for which she was trolled too. 

Reports say India ranks third in porn consumption, with the majority of viewers being men. But, when women's desires are shown in a movie, it hurts those holding a patriarchal worldview.

Recalling one of the actor's statements in the past, the attack by trolls appears to be nothing but an attempt to reduce her to her vagina. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swara Bhaskar Twitter trolls Veere Di Wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp