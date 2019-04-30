Trolls slut-shame Swara Bhaskar on polling day over masturbation scene, actor gives befitting reply 

By Online Desk

Trolls are at it again! Swara Bhaskar's tweet on polling day was greeted with barbs by some social media users who referred to her masturbation scene from 'Veere di Wedding'.

Just a reminder that we are living in the 21st century where men claim women are treated equally.

All Swara did was urge people to go out and vote. The actor later came out with a befitting reply.

On the day when 72 constituencies went to the polls in phase 4, Swara took to Twitter to urge people to exercise their vote. But, to everyone's shock, the actor was trolled by people holding a placard with text slut-shaming her.

Here's what the placards read:

'This election, don't be like Swara Bhaskar, use your finger wisely, vote wisely.'

Calling out the misogynistic trolls in a sarcastic tweet, the actor said she is loving the efforts of those who are working so hard to popularise her name.

Check out her tweet here:

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you twopic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

A lot of Twitterati came in support of the actor and gave it back to the trollers.

disgust. more power to you Swara — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 30, 2019

I am stunned at these so-called educated looking people. One is a woman herself! Sure, please oppose @ReallySwara in a civil manner if you disagree with her views but what is this utter nonsense??? https://t.co/0yBygFcPBR — Storywallah (@neeleshmisra) April 29, 2019

Because female sexuality terrifies us. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) April 29, 2019

What the what? The regressive lunatics, although urban, apparently educated youngsters are just enraged by a woman speaking her mind? And a masturbation scene in a film is their only reference point? https://t.co/tDaGWRxQMO — Abhishek Baxiابھیشیک ‏‎‎ अभिषेक (@baxiabhishek) April 29, 2019

The actor faced the wrath of many for the masturbation scene at the time of the movie's release. Swara has been vocal about her political views lately, for which she was trolled too.

Reports say India ranks third in porn consumption, with the majority of viewers being men. But, when women's desires are shown in a movie, it hurts those holding a patriarchal worldview.

Recalling one of the actor's statements in the past, the attack by trolls appears to be nothing but an attempt to reduce her to her vagina.