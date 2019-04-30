Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff's sizzling chemistry in 'Hook-Up' song

Are you excited for SOTY 2? Check out their third video featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:00 PM

A still from the 'Hook-Up' song. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 has just released their third song featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff titled 'Hook-Up.'

The couple's sizzling chemistry and OTT clothes have set the screen on fire.

Alia Bhatt who debuted with SOTY 1 makes a memorable guest appearance in the song. 

The song begins in a dream sequence featuring Alia in a skimpy, pink nightdress trying to seduce Tiger Shroff.

WATCH THE HOOK-UP SONG:

While Alia Bhatt looks stunning in her ever-changing outfits, Tiger Shroff looks dashing as he tries to woo her.

Tiger Shroff had earlier told PTI that he had immense fun shooting the 'Hook-Up' song with the 'Big Star' Alia Bhatt.

Student of the Year 2, backed by Dharma Productions, is set to release on May 10.

