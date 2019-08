By Express News Service

Bollywood art director R Verman passed away at 72 in Mumbai. The veteran technician was unwell and succumbed to a cardiac arrest at a suburban hospital. His last rites were performed by his son Abhishek Varman (Director, 2 States and Kalank).

An alumnus of Sir JJ School of Fine Arts, R Verman started his career in film advertising and publicity design. He frequently collaborated with Dev Anand and worked on the films Jewel Thief and Guide.

As an art director, he had worked on over 350 films.