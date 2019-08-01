Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bigg Boss' Hindi star Arshi Khan turns music video producer

Bollywood actress Arshi Khan shot to fame with the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2017.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

'Bigg Boss' Hindi star Arshi Khan

'Bigg Boss' Hindi star Arshi Khan (Photo | Arshi Khan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-actress Arshi Khan of "Bigg Boss" fame has now turned a music video producer.

"I'm acting in, directing and producing video of a song titled 'Saah mere'. I'm really excited about it. I have special love and emotion for music in my life," said Arshi.

"Producing a song of my own is an achievement for me. Singer Yash Wadali will sing the song," she added.

She shot to fame with the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2017. Later, she also featured in television shows like "Ishq Mein Marjawan", "Meri Hanikarak Biwi" and "Bitti Business Wali".

TAGS
Bigg Boss Arshi Khan
