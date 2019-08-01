How Kishore Kumar inspired Himesh’s new track

By Express News Service

The second song from Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer, is out. Titled Cutie Pie, the song is composed and voiced by Himesh. The actor-musician says he was inspired by Kishore Kumar to create the track.

“I have sung Cutie Pie in the fun space but have also retained the romance and soul of the song. It was composed on the sets of my shoot for Naam hai Tera song 12 years back which launched Deepika Padukone in the video. I distinctly remember that though I was shooting for a sad song, I was in quite a happy space cause in my car while shooting, I was listening to a fun Kishore Kumar song and suddenly while giving one of my shots that day was blessed with this tune of Cutie Pie,” Himesh said.

Himesh has the dual role of Harshvardhan Bhatt and Harpreet Singh Lamba in HHH. The film is directed by Raka and is scheduled to release in September, 2019.