Katrina Kaif's 'palat' moment is the best thing on internet today

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has reserved a gorgeous reaction for anyone who says 'palat' to her.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif has reserved a gorgeous reaction for anyone who says "palat" (turn) to her.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans.

Katrina captioned the image: "When someone says 'palat'."

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" directed by Rohit Shetty.

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in Shetty's cop drama universe after the his "Singham" films and "Simmba".

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 hit, "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

"Sooryavanshi" is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year.

TAGS
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif palat
