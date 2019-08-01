Home Entertainment Hindi

Paresh Rawal to play Farhan Akhtar’s boxing coach

Paresh Rawal will portray Farhan Akhtar’s boxing coach in Toofan.

Paresh Rawal

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

Paresh Rawal will portray Farhan Akhtar’s boxing coach in Toofan. The upcoming sports drama is written by Anjum Rajabali and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The director and actor had previously collaborated on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. 

“Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward,” Akhtar wrote about the development on social media. Rawal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he played a character based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The veteran actor has joined the cast of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie. No. 1 remake.

He will be reprising his character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Phera 3. He is also expected to star in the upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Farhan Akhtar’s last acting outing was Lucknow Central (2017). He was also seen in The Fakir of Venice (2019). The actor’s upcoming release is The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and  Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary and her parents. 

