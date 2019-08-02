Home Entertainment Hindi

Censoring web content a stupid idea, says filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane

Bollywood filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane doesn't subscribe to the idea of censorship at all.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A lot of debate is going on over the possibility of censoring digital content in India, and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane doesnt sound too eager about it. In fact, he doesnt subscribe to the idea of censorship at all.

"Censorship is a stupid thing. There should be certification, and not censorship. People are smart enough to understand that if a film is meant for kids, then kids will watch it and if a film is meant for adults, only adults will watch it. I have not understood till date why we censor adult films. If someone over 18 can get married, produce children and drive cars, why can't they watch a movie?" Motwane told IANS.

Motwane is the showrunner of the upcoming second season of "Sacred Games", which has been widely applauded in its season one, but also been noted for its uncompromised content related to nudity, violence and language.

"There should be a certification process to suggest if a particular film is suitable for 12-year-olds, 15-year-olds or 18-year-olds. The same thing I think applies for the internet. Every episode has a warning at the start, which mentions that it is only for the viewing of 18 years and above. If you are irresponsible as a parent and don't know what your kids are watching, that's your problem. It's not the creator's duty to create every show in a way that a six-year-old can watch it. I think we have been very responsible with the show in terms of our content," he added.

Motwane says being showrunner of the second season did not leave him with much time to co-direct the show this time, as he did with Anurag Kashyap in the last season.

"Being the showrunner for the second season, I had a lot of work to do -- and it is actually a lot of work. The show needed me to step away from the directing duty, and hence this decision."

Sacred Games has a format whereby Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will be directing specific aspects of the story, and then showrunner Motwane collates everything together in collaboration with the technical crew.

Season two of the film premiers on Netflix on August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikramaditya Motwane
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp