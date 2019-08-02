Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi Kapoor's homecoming countdown begins as more Bollywood folks visit him in New York

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the group and announced the joyous countdown of their arrival back to India.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has constantly found support in family and friends. The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities and joining the bandwagon are Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

They were accompanied by Anupam Kher, who is also in NYC. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is also in New York with him and has stuck by his side throughout the treatment.

Neetu took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the group and announced the joyous countdown of their arrival back to India.

"Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," she captioned the post.

Thanking Riteish, Genelia, and Anupam for spending the evening with him, Rishi also shared the same picture along with a cryptic caption about "an inspirational saga" narrated by Riteish. Not just that, he requested the 'Ek Villain' actor to publish it as well.

His tweet read, "Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you".

Riteish was quick to respond to the tweet and called it a "fantastic evening." He also thanked Neetu for being an "amazing host" and serving "incredible food."

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor 'almost cancer free', says Randhir Kapoor

"Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful," he tweeted.

However, this wasn't Anupam's first visit. In July, Neetu had shared a photo, thanking the 'Baby' actor for supporting the couple and being there throughout.

"Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through," she wrote.

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York Rishi Kapoor Bollywood Rishi Kapoor health
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp