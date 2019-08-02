Rishi Kapoor's homecoming countdown begins as more Bollywood folks visit him in New York

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has constantly found support in family and friends. The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities and joining the bandwagon are Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

They were accompanied by Anupam Kher, who is also in NYC. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is also in New York with him and has stuck by his side throughout the treatment.

Neetu took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the group and announced the joyous countdown of their arrival back to India.

"Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," she captioned the post.

Thanking Riteish, Genelia, and Anupam for spending the evening with him, Rishi also shared the same picture along with a cryptic caption about "an inspirational saga" narrated by Riteish. Not just that, he requested the 'Ek Villain' actor to publish it as well.

His tweet read, "Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you".

Riteish was quick to respond to the tweet and called it a "fantastic evening." He also thanked Neetu for being an "amazing host" and serving "incredible food."

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor 'almost cancer free', says Randhir Kapoor

"Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful," he tweeted.

However, this wasn't Anupam's first visit. In July, Neetu had shared a photo, thanking the 'Baby' actor for supporting the couple and being there throughout.

"Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through," she wrote.

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19.