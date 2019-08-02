Home Entertainment Hindi

When Raveena Tandon rescued a kitten

Raveena Tandon is known to take to social media, to share details of abandoned dogs or urge followers to save tigers.

Published: 02nd August 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon, known to be an animal lover, rescued a kitten recently.

The actress was out at a busy street of Bandra West when she saw the kitten wandering the streets. She got out of her car and picked it up.

Raveena then contacted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

ALSO READ: Diana Penty to recreate Raveena Tandon’s popular 1990 song 'Sheher ki Ladki'

"It has been raining cats and dogs, and many puppies and kittens are in need of good homes," said Raveena. "People can help animals by contacting PETA India if they are looking to welcome a dog or cat into their homes, by getting their own animal companions sterilised, and by supporting the sterilisation efforts of non-governmental organisations," she added.

Raveena is also known to take to social media, to share details of abandoned dogs or urge followers to save tigers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raveena Tandon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp