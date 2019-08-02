Home Entertainment Hindi

Why Zoya Akhtar asked Ranveer Singh to behave

02nd August 2019

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh sent social media into a meltdown by flaunting his toned physique through a shirtless photograph. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, however, asked the macho star to watch what he did.

Ranveer, known for his witty comments, took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself. "Me looking at you eating carbs like," he captioned the snapshot.

The "Gully Boy" star won many hearts with his lean body in the image, which has been liked by over two million users.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares throwback photo with hubby Ranveer Singh

Pulling Ranveer's leg, Zoya commented: "Behave" with a smiling emoji.

Actor Dino Morea commented: "Sweet potato boss. Lovely. Looking full and final", and Mrunal Thakur wrote: "Oh Lord".

On the film front, Ranveer is busy with his upcoming film "'83". The movie will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the world champion team, while actress Deepika Padukone essays his wife Romi.

The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

