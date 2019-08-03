Dhanush to remake Article 15 in Tamil?

By Express News Service

Multiple producers from south industries are vying for the remake rights of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, claims a source. Among them, Tamil superstar Dhanush has also expressed interest in adapting Anubhav Sinha’s film. Released in June, the procedural thriller about the rape and murder of two teenage Dalit girls in Lalgaon, Uttar Pradesh was critical acclaimed. Despite minor protests from certain quarters, the film fared impressively at the Indian box-office, with an estimated collection of `64 crore.

Article 15 was co-produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. The film features an ensemble cast of Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Khurrana recently wrapped up Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. His upcoming releases are Bala, Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Shavdhaan.