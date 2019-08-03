Home Entertainment Hindi

Kanika Dhillon rubbishes role in Dia-Sahil split, reveals break up with Prakash Kovelamudi

Media reports in Mumbai claimed that Kanika and Sahil's growing friendship was the reason behind both the couple's decision to split.

Published: 03rd August 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

kanika_dhillon_prakash_kovelamudi

L-R: Writer Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelamudi. (Photos | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer Kanika Dhillon on Friday slammed media reports claiming that she was the reason behind Sahil Sangha's split from actor Dia Mirza.

Dia, who announced her separation with Sahil on Thursday in a joint statement, also came out in her support, saying it was "unfortunate" that a section of media had dragged the "Manmarziyaan" writer's name in their split.

Kanika and director Prakash Kovelamudi also revealed on Thursday that they had split two years ago though they collaborated as a writer and director on "Judgementall Hai Kya".

Media reports in Mumbai claimed that Kanika and Sahil's growing friendship was the reason behind both the couple's decision to split.

"It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," Kanika said in a statement.

She also took to Twitter to slam the report saying tabloids should be "a little more responsible".

"Laughable-despicable-irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job. Just because two news items come at the same time, they can't be interlinked. It's not a potpourri. Please get over it and let us get back to work," she wrote.

Dia, in a social media post, said she was upset to see Kanika's image being tarnished like that.

"This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman, I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie," she wrote.

In a series of posts, the actor-activist said their request for privacy should be respected by the media.

"I am so sorry Kanika that people can be so disgraceful. All my love to you," she added.

Kanika also responded to Dia's tweet and thanked her.

"Thank you Dia. Always admired your work. And now admire you more for your graciousness and what you stand for as a woman and as a person."

ALSO READ | Where 'Dev D' ends, 'Manmarziyaan' starts, says screenwriter Kanika Dhillon

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanika Dhillon Dia Mirza Sahil Sangha Judgementall Hai Kya Prakash Kovelamudi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp