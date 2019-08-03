'Miss him a lot': Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala coping with boyfriend's death

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is trying to cope with the death of her boyfriend, and says she misses him a lot.

Trishala took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her boyfriend.

She shared a loved-up photograph of herself along with her late boyfriend and wrote: "I love you. I miss you."

Trishala can be seen dressed in black while her deceased boyfriend is seen wearing a white vest and jeans.