'Miss him a lot': Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala coping with boyfriend's death

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is trying to cope with the death of her boyfriend, and says she misses him a lot.
Trishala took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her boyfriend.
She shared a loved-up photograph of herself along with her late boyfriend and wrote: "I love you. I miss you."
Trishala can be seen dressed in black while her deceased boyfriend is seen wearing a white vest and jeans.
My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ——————- #RIP October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow”