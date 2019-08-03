Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sunshine girl and me': Riteish Deshmukh's love note for wife Genelia

Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of "Tujhe Meri Kasam", and fell in love while working on the film, which released in 2003. 

genelia_riteish

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their son. (Photo | Genelia Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a lovely image with wife and actress Genelia from their vacation in New York, and says she is the sunshine of his life.

Riteish posted a candid selfie with Genelia on Instagram, in which they are embracing each other and smiling wide for the camera. 

The actor has picked bright yellow T-shirt to match his bright mood. He clubs it with a cap. Genelia is seen without make-up in a bright shirt teamed up with white jacket. 

"Sunshine girl and me," Riteish captioned the image. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunshine Girl & Me

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

The couple has also worked together in movies such as "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya" and "Masti". They got married in 2012 and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

