Vidyut Jamwal's 'Junglee' wins two action awards at Jackie Chan International Film Week

The actor said the idea to make Junglee was to spread awareness among the younger generation about the illegal tusk trade happening across the globe.

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Junglee'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jamwal's Junglee won two awards at the Jackie Chan International Film Week in China and the actor says he is honoured with the recognition.

The film bagged the awards for best action sequence choreographer and special jury prize for best action family film at the fifth edition of the Jackie Chan International Film Week.

"Everything we choreograph in my country India, it is very difficult because when we show it to somebody and they say Jackie Chan has done this before. So for us it is a great honour to be doing this and being acknowledged by the great jury. Thank you for the inspiring us," Vidyut said in a statement.

The actor said the idea to make Junglee was to spread awareness among the younger generation about the illegal tusk trade happening across the globe.

"In India we did not have a movie on real animals since 40 years. The new generation is not aware about the tusk trade that is happening around the world. So for us it was very important to make a movie for generations to come. It is a great moment to get jury it means a lot to us. Thank you Jackie Chan, the jury and the most important thing is Chinese government for helping us and the whole world to stop the trade of ivory," Vidyut said.

The action-adventure film is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures.

The film released in March this year.

