Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh booked for sexual harassment

The woman has alleged that Singh posted lewd comments and uploaded obscene photos of her on her social media handle, an official from Malwani police station said.

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman actor on social media, police said on Saturday.

The woman has alleged that Singh posted lewd comments and uploaded obscene photos of her on her social media handle, an official from Malwani police station said.

In her statement recorded with police, the woman said Singh wanted her to continue friendship with him and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not oblige, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, Malwani police in suburban Malad has registered a case against Singh, his associate and others on Friday.

They have been booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

No arrest is made so far, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

 

