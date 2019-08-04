WATCH | Sushant Singh Rajput takes you back to college days in 'Chhichhore' trailer

By IANS

MUMBAI: It's Friendship Day and the trailer of director Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore", which was dropped on Sunday, is the best way to celebrate the occasion as it gives a slice of life experience with a great tale of friendship.

The over two-minute trailer of "Chhichhore" will take you back to college days as a major portion of the video focuses on the fun that the characters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others have in college.

There is also a love angle between actress Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's characters.

"#Chhichhore is a tribute to all my friends who have stood by me through thick and thin. Thanks for enriching my life with your wonderful presence. Happy friendship day," Tiwari tweeted along with the trailer.

Directed by Tiwari, "Chhichhore" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.