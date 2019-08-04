'You are the best': The Rock to Varun Dhawan

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun Dhawan liked his latest release "Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw" and said that the Bollywood actor is the best.

Varun, who is a huge fan of Johnson, took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote that he had great fun watching the film.

He added: "Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best."

ALSO READ: 'Fast and Furious - Hobbs and Shaw' review

The Hollywood star replied: "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best."

An excited Varun then took a screen shot of the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and shared it on his Instagram stories.

He captioned it: "Childhood dreams come true."