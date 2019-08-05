Home Entertainment Hindi

India becoming rape epidemic-afflicted nation: Tanushree

Urging that the people of India need to have a change in their mentality, the actress added: 'The problem then is not the cover but your mentality.'

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta who kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta feels India is turning into a rape epidemic-afflicted country.

"Our great nation India has been slowly and steadily turning into a Rape epidemic afflicted country! The Unnao rape case and the unfoldment of it a horrific reminder of the state of affairs," the actress said in a statement she issued reacting on the Unnao rape case on Monday.

ALSO READ: #MeToo - Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Nana Patekar

Taking a dig at the judgemental tendency of people, her statement further reads: "A large portion of news coming out of India is about women and children getting raped, gang-raped, killed by mass female infanticide, burnt for dowry or killed after rape in a brutal gory fashion, or lately goats and dogs getting raped even etc etc.. Like seriously who in their right mind still feels high and mighty about our so-called "sanskaari" culture blah blah blah.. that we tell ourselves to judge the rest of the world that wears shorts and bikinis?

"There are places in the world where women literally lie down nude on beaches and no rapes or eve-teasing even happens. How are you the "sanskaari" lot then may I ask where women, regardless of whether fully covered or not are attacked rampantly?"

Urging that the people of India need to have a change in their mentality, the actress added: "The problem then is not the cover but your mentality.

"Open your eyes and understand the darkness that is drowning this Nation Its ironic that for a population that by and large has got its nose pretty high up in the air about it's so-called value system; Rapes are an epidemic across urban as well as rural India. Time to perhaps reassess your values? Or maybe tweak them a bit to accommodate compassion?"

"Rape, depression, drugs and suicide are killing the youth!! Why this rampant decline in human happiness quotient? Have we placed moral, religious and societal values above human values? Then this is the logical end result. Anarchy, pain, suffering and horror!

"Turn back now people into a state of innocence that you were like as children or a time will come when this darkness will consume everybody in one way or another.

"There is a need to renew the mind and thought-process of 1.6 billion people. Internal transformation is urgently needed," she concluded.

