'Kashmir Solution' has begun: Anupam Kher on security deployment in J-K

Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit, has often voiced his opinions and concerns on the prevailing issues in the Valley.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Kashmir Solution has begun', said Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday amid uncertainty prevailed in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave.

"Kashmir Solution has begun," Kher tweeted.

The tensions in the Valley emerged after the Jammu and Kashmir administration scrapped the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourist to leave the state, citing security threats from terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army.

Kher, a Kashmiri Pandit, has been seen supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government on several occasions. Also, his wife Kirron Kher is a Member of Parliament from the party.

He has often voiced his opinions and concerns on the prevailing issues in the Valley.

Reportedly, Kher had earlier said that all the issues in the Valley will be resolved if Article 370, which provides special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir is abolished.

The government has suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Srinagar from midnight, while the same will be under effect in Jammu from 6 am today.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage. Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state.

