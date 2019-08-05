MTV's Roadies producer Raghu Ram, wife expecting first child, see pictures

By IANS

MUMBAI: MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio are "over the Moon" as they are all set to become parents for the first time.



Raghu on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram of himself touching his wife's baby bump as she held up a pair of blue baby shoes. The couple is expecting their first born in January 2020.



He captioned the image: "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! Natalie Di Luccio. #OverTheMoon."



Natalie shared the same image and captioned: "This has been a hard secret to keep! We are so excited and can't wait to meet you little munchkin! #January2020"



Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa in December last year. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian wedding, with their close friends and family in attendance.