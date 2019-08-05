Home Entertainment Hindi

Small world: Rajkummar, Patralekhaa 'bump' into Rishi Kapoor in New York, see pictures

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi over the past months, to keep him happy.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor (File| AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa bumped into veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here.

Rishi on Monday morning shared a photograph of himself along with Neetu, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa on Twitter. He captioned the image: "Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!"


Neetu took to her Instagram and shared a string of photographs with the two actors. 

She wrote alongside the picture: "Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkummar Rao! Patralekhaa made my day with some lovely words."


The "Chandni" star has completed 10 months in the Big Apple a few days ago. Neetu has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits. 

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor New York Rajkummar Patralekhaa Rishi Kapoor medical treatment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp