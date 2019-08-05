Small world: Rajkummar, Patralekhaa 'bump' into Rishi Kapoor in New York, see pictures

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa bumped into veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here.



Rishi on Monday morning shared a photograph of himself along with Neetu, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa on Twitter. He captioned the image: "Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!"

Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world! pic.twitter.com/0CPRbecJcv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 4, 2019



Neetu took to her Instagram and shared a string of photographs with the two actors.



She wrote alongside the picture: "Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkummar Rao! Patralekhaa made my day with some lovely words."



The "Chandni" star has completed 10 months in the Big Apple a few days ago. Neetu has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits.



A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.



In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".