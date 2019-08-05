This is how Riteish Deshmukh wished his 'Baiko' Genelia on her birthday!

Home Entertainment Hindi

The Bollywood's most loved and cutest looking couple, Riteish and Genelia, tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Genelia D'Souza who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

The 40-year-old actor shared a monochrome collage of his 'Baiko' on Instagram and wrote, "Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko Genelia D'Souza. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next."

The Bollywood's most loved and cutest looking couple, Riteish and Genelia, tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They made their debut together in 2003, in Tujhe Meri Kasam and soon fell in love.

The couple was blessed with two beautiful baby boys within a span of two years. The elder cutie, Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014. The younger one, Rahyl, came into this world on June 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, Riteish will next be seen in multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' as well as 'Baaghi 3' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

