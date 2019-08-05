You don't need your beauty sleep as yet: Ajay Devgn's adorable birthday wish to Kajol

By IANS

MUMBAI: As actress Kajol turned 45 on Monday, her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn gave her a compliment by saying that she does not need any beauty sleep.



Ajay took to social media to share a candid photograph of his wife lounging on a chair and captioned it: "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet."



To which, Kajol replied: "I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around."



The star couple have been married since 1999. They are parents to two children - Nysa and Yug.



On the acting front, Kajol was last seen in the 2018 film "Helicopter Eela", where she played an aspiring singer and single mother.