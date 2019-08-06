Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking actors I've known, says Katrina Kaif

'Sooryavanshi' brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as 'Namastey London', 'Sing Is Kinng', 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' and 'Welcome'.

Published: 06th August 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar on screen in the upcoming film "Sooryavanshi", says the National Award-winning actor is one of the most hard-working actors she knows.

"Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him, the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour," Katrina told IANS.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in 'Kwatha'

"Sooryavanshi" brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as "Namastey London", "Sing Is Kinng", "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Welcome" and "Tees Maar Khan".

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba".

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's 'palat' moment is the best thing on internet today

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp