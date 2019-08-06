Home Entertainment Hindi

Kirti Kulhari’s role in 'The Girl on the Train' remake revealed

Kirti Kulhari will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 10:32 AM

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari

By Express News Service

The Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train will feature Kirti Kulhari as a British cop named Aaliyah Kaur, revealed the actor.

The film is an official remake of the 2016 English thriller, which itself was based on the best selling book by Paula Hawkins of the same name. Parineeti Chopra will reprise Emily Blunt’s role as an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation.

Kirti, known for her role as Flight lieutenant Seerat Kaur in Uri: The Surgical Strike that released earlier this year, said she was excited to be reunited with director Ribhu Das Gupta for The Girl on the Train remake after working with him on the Netflix original series Bard of Blood.

“I have had a great time shooting with Ribhu for Bard of Blood and I totally love his perspective and vision. What excited me the most was definitely the character, I have never played a role like this. It’s challenging, it’s full of layers. Really looking forward to shooting this one.”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film, set in the UK will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in important roles. Kirti will be next seen in Mission Mangal, which is set to be released on Independence Day. The actor also has two other projects — season two of the Amazon web series Four More Shots Please and the film Bataasha, in which she will play a musician — in the pipeline.

