'Pink' actor Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' remake

Kirti Kulhari - seen in Uri earlier this year and Mission Mangal next week - to play a British cop in The Girl On The Train Hindi remake.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:45 PM

Actress Kirti Kulhari

Actress Kirti Kulhari (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kirti Kulhari, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal', will be next seen playing a British cop in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the Ribhu Das Gupta directorial.

"Kirti Kulhari - seen in Uri earlier this year and Mission Mangal next week - to play a British cop in The Girl On The Train Hindi remake. Stars Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom she worked in Netflix original series Bard Of Blood," he tweeted.

The shooting of the upcoming remake, with Parineeti Chopra as the lead, began in London on Sunday. The director of the movie took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Hopping on to a train ride today with Parineeti Chopra."

The film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller of the same name featuring Emily Blunt.

Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures. The film was directed by Tate Taylor.

Emily Blunt, who starred as the lead, received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Hawkins' book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey.

Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and is somehow involved in the incident.

Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation in the film.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, the makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Apart from this film, Parineeti also has other movies in the pipeline including 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal's biopic and multi-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.

