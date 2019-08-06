Shooting of SRK’s Netflix series, Betaal, wrapped up

By Express News Service

The shooting of Betaal, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Netflix production venture, has wrapped up. Starring Aahana Kumra in the lead role, the horror series is written and directed by Patrick Graham, and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

Aahana took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself along with Shah Rukh.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gaurav Verma wrote, “What an amazing team, they had fun filming it and you’ll be scared watching it. Thank You Patrick Graham.” Betaal marks Red Chillies Entertainment’s third collaboration with Netflix after Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.