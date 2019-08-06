Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol launches teaser of debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

The title alludes to a Kishore Kumar song in the 1973 film Blackmail, featuring Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol makes in his Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. A love story set in the hills, the film is directed by Sunny and also stars newcomer Sahher Bambba. The teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was launched yesterday to coincide with the 36th anniversary of Sunny Deol’s debut film Betaab. “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen.

WATCH| 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser

I hope the audience appreciates him and showers the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years,” Sunny said. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was shot in Malani in Himachal Pradesh. The film is backdropped on the adventure sports industry popular in the state.

The music is composed by Sachet-Parampara, Rishi Rich and Tanishk Bagchi. The title alludes to a Kishore Kumar song in the 1973 film Blackmail, featuring Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahher Bambba Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Karan Deol Sunny Deol Karan Deol debut
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp