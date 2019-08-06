Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol launches teaser of debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

By Express News Service

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol makes in his Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. A love story set in the hills, the film is directed by Sunny and also stars newcomer Sahher Bambba. The teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was launched yesterday to coincide with the 36th anniversary of Sunny Deol’s debut film Betaab. “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen.

WATCH| 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser

I hope the audience appreciates him and showers the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years,” Sunny said. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was shot in Malani in Himachal Pradesh. The film is backdropped on the adventure sports industry popular in the state.

The music is composed by Sachet-Parampara, Rishi Rich and Tanishk Bagchi. The title alludes to a Kishore Kumar song in the 1973 film Blackmail, featuring Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra.