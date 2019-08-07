Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar going through one of the 'most exciting phases' of her life

While she penned her excitement in words, Bhumi Pednekar mentioned her projects that are keeping her engaged of late.

Published: 07th August 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is one lucky girl as she is living one of the "most exciting phases" of her life.

With a year jam-packed with shoots and new releases, the 30-year old is working super-hard these days! She shared her belief that every actor should be on a "continuous journey of exploration."

"It's truly one of the most exciting phases of my life and career. An actor should always be on a continuous journey of exploration, and today I feel extremely fortunate and full of gratitude," the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor shared on her Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar happy with co-actors who bring diversity to screen

While she penned her excitement in words, Bhumi also mentioned her projects that are keeping her engaged of late.

"Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni aur Woh, Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Takht. It's a dream for me," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Check out Taapsee, Bhumi Pednekar as the Octogenarian sharpshooter sisters

She concluded her post with, "P.S: Am just excited, happy and full of gratitude... Just wanted to share it with you."

Lately, Bhumi had been keeping her immersed in work and has been on a constant move from one to the other.

It was a month ago that she completed shooting for 'Bala' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Lucknow. And soon jetted for Lucknow again to film for her next 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp