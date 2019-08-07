Home Entertainment Hindi

Film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' golden opportunity to lift stigma attached to sexual diseases: Delhi HC

Alas! the plaintiff, in spite of viewing the film, has not seen the potential the film offers to him, to go out in the open and benefit not only himself but the public, the judge said.

Published: 07th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

sonakshi_khandaani_shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha in 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. (YouTube grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the title of movie 'Khandaani Shafakhana', saying it presents a golden opportunity to approach a larger cross section of the society on the need to impart sex education and for lifting stigma attached to sexual diseases and their treatment.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, in his judgement, said the movie showed the societal transformation brought about on the subject.

The court's observations came on a plea filed by Vijay Abbot, a Delhi based sexologist who had alleged that the film defames him and his profession.

"I had risen after viewing the film thinking that it presents a golden opportunity to the plaintiff and other practitioners in the field, to, though till now found publishing their advertisements in local newspapers, approach the larger cross section of the society on the subject of need to impart sex education and for lifting the stigma and taboo attached to sexual diseases and treatment thereof and to commence a countrywide dialogue from the platform offered by the film," the judgement said.

The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, has already hit the screens on August 2.

The word 'Khandani' connotes familial or clannish and 'shafakhana' means a hospital or a clinic.

The words combined convey a family hospital or a family clinic.

The court also noted that Abbot has not seen the potential the film offers to him, to go out in the open and benefit the public at large.

READ OUR REVIEW HERE | 'Khandaani Shafakhana': Sonakshi Sinha delivers a dry sermon on sex talk

"I also wondered, whether on the plaintiff and others so using the platform of the film, to propagate openness in the matter, it would be the turn of the defendants to sue the plaintiff for deriving undue benefit/mileage from the film. Alas! the plaintiff, in spite of viewing the film, has not seen the potential the film offers to him, to go out in the open and benefit not only himself but the public at large therefrom," the judge said.

The court said sexual disorders are viewed in the society as an abnormality which restricts people from seeking treatment, in turn depriving the sexologists of the stature and respect in the society as given to other medical practitioners.

"There is no gainsaying that till date sexual disorders are viewed in the society as an abnormality and not as a curable disease, with those in need of treatment shying therefrom for the fear of same becoming public knowledge, resulting in their becoming object of ridicule.

"The same is obviously to the prejudice of general practitioners thereof, who are because of the stigma attached to their profession, also deprived of the stature and respect in the society as accorded to other medical practitioners.

The film, in two hours duration thereof, shows the societal transformation brought about on the subject," said the judgement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha sex education Khandaani Shafakhana
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp