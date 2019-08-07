Irrfan Khan wraps up 'Angrezi Medium'

By Express News Service

Irrfan Khan has wrapped up the final schedule of Angrezi Medium. A sequel to Hindi Medium (2017), the film is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. While the schedule was concluded a few days back, Irrfan decided to extend his stay in London.

A source close to the actor said, “Both of his sons insisted on spending more time in the UK. It’s the season for the best plays to be screened and the actor thinks it will be a good experience for both of them to broaden their horizons.”

Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan Khan’s comeback film after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and availed treatment in the UK.

Irrfan Khan’s last release was Karwaan (2018), a road film co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Angrezi Medium is produced by Maddock Films. The film is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020.