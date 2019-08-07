No harm in being aimless, says Shoojit Sircar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shoojit Sircar might be among Bollywood's busiest and most acclaimed filmmakers, but he sees no harm in being aimless and goalless in life.

On Tuesday, Shoojit took to social media to post a photograph of a small joint where tea is being prepared. He captioned it: "No harm to be aimless and goalless, I have decided to have chai (tea) at peace. And take up things as it comes."

Meanwhile, the "Madras Cafe" director is currently tied up with "Gulabo Sitabo", which will bring together actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen. It also marks his reunion with his "Vicky Donor" actor Ayushmann.