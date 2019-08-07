RX 100 Hindi remake starring Ahan Shetty goes on floors

By Express News Service

The Hindi remake of RX100 went on floors in Mumbai on Tuesday. Titled Tadap, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The newcomer is paired opposite Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of The Year 2.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the shooting of Tadap commenced at a single-screen theatre in South Mumbai. A major chunk of the film will be shot in Mussoorie.

Released in 2018, RX 100 was a hit Telugu romantic-actioner directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Besides Hindi, the film is being remade in Kannada.

Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios. Sajid had also produced Suneil Shetty’s breakout film, Waqt Humara Hai (1993). Milan Luthria is known for directing the films Kachche Dhaage, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Dirty Picture. His last directorial outing was Baadshaho (2017).