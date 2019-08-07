Shafaq Naaz takes up new challenge with horror film role

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shafaq Naaz, who has featured in TV shows such as "Mahabharat" and "Chidiya Ghar", says her forthcoming Bollywood horror film "Mushkil: Fear Behind You" allowed her to take up acting challenges.

"I am excited about my movie. It is about how good wins over evil. Most people don't believe in ghosts but enjoy watching horror movies. Hence, I feel this is a smooth way for me to connect with youngsters," Shafaq said.

"My role in the movie allows me to take up acting challenges and prove myself as a better artiste," added the "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai" actress.

Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, the film also stars Rajniesh Duggall, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Nazia Hussain and Pooja Bisht.