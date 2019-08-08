Home Entertainment Hindi

I am glad Kangana is doing Jayalalitha, says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan also has bought the rights of Indira Gandhi's life that will be turned into a web-series.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vidya Balan | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan says it will be fun to play Shakuntala Devi's character in her next film as the math genius led a fascinating life and had a crazy side to her.

Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to do swift calculations.

Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

ALSO READ: We wanted Kangana Ranaut to play Jayalalithaa on-screen because of her pan India appeal: Shaailesh

"It was amazing to know that someone who is known as a human computer is so much fun. She had a crazy side to her. I think math was the only straight side to her and this makes her life so fascinating. She is fun. And I never associate math with fun," Vidya said in a group interview here.

The "Tumhari Sulu" actor will soon start preparing for the biopic, which begins shooting in October.

"I am nervous about this because I haven't had much time to prepare. It is a very interesting character but she was a woman, about whom you have a certain perception of being a mathematician but she is fun. Also, she had great sense of humour and I identified with it."

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan turns producer with short film titled 'Natkhat'

Set for summer 2020 release, the film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Vidya also has bought the rights of Indira Gandhi's life that will be turned into a web-series.

"I am doing a web series and it is my debut, Ronnie Screwvala is producing it. It is taking a long time to put it together as there is so much material. The web series requires a lot of work. So it is taking time but let's see. I hope it doesn't take longer," said Vidya, who is currently promoting "Mission Mangal".

The actor was also approached for Jayalalitha's biopic that finally went to Kangana Ranaut.

"I am doing one on a really powerful politician. I bought the rights of the book for a web-series on Indira Gandhi. If there were a few years apart it would have been fine. 'Daane daane pe likha hai khane wale ka naam' (what is supposed to happen, will happen). "

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Balan Shakuntala Devi Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp