Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her belly dance moves on Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: The late Sridevi's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, is now out to woo the audience with belly dancing skills.

A video of Janhvi performing belly dance on the song "Akh lad jaave" from "Loveyatri" is doing the rounds on Internet.

Dressed in casual gym outfit, Janhvi is seen grooving to the song along with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

