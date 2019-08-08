Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her belly dance moves on Instagram

MUMBAI: The late Sridevi's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, is now out to woo the audience with belly dancing skills.
A video of Janhvi performing belly dance on the song "Akh lad jaave" from "Loveyatri" is doing the rounds on Internet.
Thank you @r_k14k so so so much you are the best...Namrata ( uploader) deleted the video but thanks to rk... She saved it....infact today she gave me umang video too and also gave me many unseen pics of janhvi... and what to tell about janhvi?? She is the best as always #janhvikapoor
Dressed in casual gym outfit, Janhvi is seen grooving to the song along with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit.
On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".