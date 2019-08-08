Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana makes debut with English short film 'The Grey Part of Blue'

Gimeno, after completing the first day of the shoot, shared stills of Suhana and Robin on his Instagram page.

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan’s 19-year-old daughter Suhana Khan will make her on-screen debut with the English short film, The Grey Part of Blue. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film also stars Robin Gonnella.

Gimeno, after completing the first day of the shoot, shared stills of Suhana and Robin on his Instagram page. The photos have already become viral on social media.

Suhana, who is reportedly very interested in drama, is already in talks for a Bollywood debut. Notably, Suhana’s brother Aryan recently dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King. While Aryan voiced the lead character Simba, Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to Mufasa.

