Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

The film, 'Chhichhore',  is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. 

Published: 08th August 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Chhichhore' trailer.

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Chhichhore' trailer. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on August 30, clashing with Shraddha's another flick 'Saaho.'

Announcing the news on social media, the actor also shared the trailer of her forthcoming film.

The film's 3 minute - the 44-second trailer is a joyride in which the viewers get a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress among students in an engineering college. The film's story focuses on a group of friends in the college.

Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun and Tushar, respectively.

The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Going by trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. 

