Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan to come up with his own YouTube channel

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan says the YouTube channel will give his fans a peek into his real life.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, is all set to launch his own YouTube channel on August 12.

Kartik says the channel will give his fans a peek into his real life.

"It will be a new home for my fans and well-wishers to watch the real Kartik Aaryan, live in action. There will be original, behind the scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day and work life.

"YouTube has a wider audience and people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us. I've put a lot of thought to this page. I'm excited to share my unfiltered life with my fans," Kartik said.

Kartik has also decided to manage his channel himself. "I don't like anyone else handling my social media accounts. And the same will be followed with my YouTube page. I have been planning to launch since a year now and now thankfully everything is in place," he said.

Having shot to fame with "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", Kartik's "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" collected over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. His latest release "Lukka Chuppi" also garnered rave reviews.

He will next be seen with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", and with Sara Ali Khan in "Love Aaj Kal 2".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan YouTube channel
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp