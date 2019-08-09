Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan wins La Trobe doctorate for humanitarian work

The official Twitter account of La Trobe University shared a string of photographs of Shah Rukh and excerpts from his speech.

Published: 09th August 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate degree from Melbourne-based La Trobe University for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children and women's empowerment through Meer Foundation besides his achievements in the Indian entertainment industry.

The official Twitter account of the university shared a string of photographs of Shah Rukh and excerpts from his speech.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan quips about not making too many hit films

Shah Rukh has said that he has "experienced firsthand the superficiality of social values that place a woman's appearance before her inner worth."

The university's Twitter account also shared his speech, where he said that the "this is not an award for anything the Meer Foundation might have achieved. It is for the courage of every woman who faces the brutality of injustice, inequality and inhumanity."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to adapt Netflix’s 'Money Heist'?

"On the way to La trobe University.. Thank you for the kind gesture of offering a scholarship to a girl student from India for higher education and supporting the work at Meer Foundation," the 53-year-old actor shared a photograph of himself on twitter with this caption.

SRK has worked at effecting change at ground level to build a world that empowers women through Meer Foundation, a philanthropic organisation he named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. One of the key focus areas has been to support the cause of acid attack survivors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan SRK La Trobe doctorate Shah Rukh Khan doctorate
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp