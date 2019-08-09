WATCH: Kangana fires up in first look teaser of 'Dhaakad'

By IANS

MUMBAI: It's showering blood and bullets in the first look teaser of "Dhaakad" that has actress Kangana Ranaut sporting an action avatar, complete with a machine gun and battle scars.



After unveiling two teaser posters of the action entertainer, directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the makers of the film dropped the first look teaser on Friday.

In the 45-second teaser, Kangana, who has a fearless body language, can be seen shooting point-blank.

Kangana said: "The gun that was used for the teaser was real and very heavy. It took all my strength to lift it. My director had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines, having a good laugh.

Hopefully, he will let me use dummy guns for the shoot of the film."



Scheduled to release on Diwali 2020, "Dhaakad" will be shot across multiple locations in India and overseas and will feature many high-octane sequences.

